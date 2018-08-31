BREAKING: Mayor Brown 'embarrassed' by past administration's deeds

Births


August 31, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Christina Wey and Christian Candle, Salem, girl, Aug. 29.

Christopher and Gina Crilley, Lowellville, girl, Aug. 29.

Doris Fair and Jerry Minteer Jr., Niles, boy, Aug. 29.

Charles and Kristina Miller, Niles, girl, Aug. 29.

Jamara Johnson and Brandon Battle, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 29.

Robert and Crystal York, Struthers, girl, Aug. 29.

Dawn Ritchie and Vince Perry, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 29.

Nicoletta Spagnola, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 29.

Defa Musleh and Najla Mahram, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 29.

Catherine Tyson and Fred A. Moore Jr., Wellsville, boy, Aug. 29.

More like this from vindy.com

  • August 30, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • August 5, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • August 25, 2018 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • August 27, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • August 28, 2016 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900