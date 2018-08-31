Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Christina Wey and Christian Candle, Salem, girl, Aug. 29.
Christopher and Gina Crilley, Lowellville, girl, Aug. 29.
Doris Fair and Jerry Minteer Jr., Niles, boy, Aug. 29.
Charles and Kristina Miller, Niles, girl, Aug. 29.
Jamara Johnson and Brandon Battle, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 29.
Robert and Crystal York, Struthers, girl, Aug. 29.
Dawn Ritchie and Vince Perry, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 29.
Nicoletta Spagnola, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 29.
Defa Musleh and Najla Mahram, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 29.
Catherine Tyson and Fred A. Moore Jr., Wellsville, boy, Aug. 29.
