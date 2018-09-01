67 years on, couple celebrate at hotel that was bank where they met

YOUNGSTOWN

In September 1950, Howard Divelbiss tried to catch the eye of his coworker Lillian Boyer by winking at her from the teller cage at People’s Bank on Wick Avenue.

He shot her a sweet smile from roughly the same location as they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at Bistro 1907 downtown Friday evening.



The couple’s children surprised them by arranging to celebrate their anniversary at the location where they met. The new Doubletree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown is where People’s Bank had been.

When she learned about the surprise, Lillian wanted to share her excitement with her coworkers from the bank.

“I found one; she lives in Cleveland. I called her, and she was so excited. I said, ‘Oh Joan, I’m so glad I found you.’ She said, ‘Make sure you call me when you get home! I want to know what everything looks like down there,’” Lillian said.

The couple’s close-knit community of coworkers witnessed their love story quickly unfold 68 years ago.

“Everybody at the bank would go to lunch [on Saturdays] at Rocky Bar and Grille in the Ohio Hotel. I wouldn’t have a way home from there because I rode the Greyhound bus to go to Austintown. So he had a car. And guess who took me home?” Lillian said, as Howard smiled.

Within weeks, Howard and Lillian planned to get married.

Read more of their story in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.