Youngstown police seize handguns Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity found four handguns at two different homes.

Officers in the vice squad and the Community Police Unit serving a warrant about 7:25 p.m. at a 1040 Kendis Circle apartment on the East Side found a 9mm Glock, a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine and a 9mm Taurus.

Officers also found suspected cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Arrested there on gun and drug charges was Cquan Cross, 23 and Tre'Shaun White, 22. They are both in the Mahoning County jail.

Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.at a 342 W. Delason Ave. home on the South Side, reports said Frederick Flint, 56, of West Judson Avenue, was sitting on the porch when officers arrived and he threw a .25-caliber handgun on the ground. He was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also found a digital scale in a Mercedes Benz parked in front of the home.