South Side woman pleads to misdemeanor child-endangering charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A South Side woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor child endangering.
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Floayesha Robinson, 27, of West Indianola Avenue, on felony child-endangering charges in February, but Judge Maureen A. Sweeney agreed to reduce the charge in exchange for Robinson’s plea.
Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told the judge that Ohio’s child-endangering statutes have “no real room” between the third-degree felony on which Robinson was indicted and the first-degree misdemeanor to which she pleaded.
McLaughlin said Robinson administered excessive discipline to a 10-year-old girl. The victim said she was hit with a cord, and Robinson admitted to hitting her with a belt in February.
McLaughlin said the victim was lucky to have sustained only bruises. She will seek a jail term at Robinson’s sentencing, which will be set for a later date. Robinson could serve up to six months on the charge.
