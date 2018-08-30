Trump signals he has chosen McGahn's replacement


August 30, 2018 at 9:10a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signaling he knows who will succeed White House counsel Don McGahn, saying he's "very excited" about the individual.

Trump did not announce a successor in his tweet today but said: "I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Councel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News!"

Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that McGahn will leave government in the fall, after the expected Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Emmet Flood – the in-house counsel handling Mueller's Russia investigation – has been considered a leading candidate to replace McGahn.

