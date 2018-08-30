Two Trumbull men sentenced to prison on drug and alcohol charges

Staff report

WARREN

William J. Lexso, 40, of East Main Street in West Farmington, was sentenced to 41/2 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his ninth charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

He received his sentence from Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

After being arrested by the West Farmington police June 15, 2017, Lexso tested positive for an illegal amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana; was found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.17, more than double the legal limit of 0.08; and also tested positive for hydrocondone and hydromorphone.

Lexso’s charges stemmed from a traffic stop by a West Farmington police officer after the officer spotted his car crossing the center line on Main Street.

In addition to the prison time, Lexso must pay a $1,350 fine and will have his driver’s license suspended for five years.

Among his previous Trumbull County convictions was a felony OVI in 2013 for which he served 18 months in prison.

Drugs, weapons case

In another case, Dominique Murray, 26, of Red Fox Run Northwest and Adams Avenue Northwest, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to a host of drug and weapons charges related to a 2017 investigation by the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

A confidential informant bought cocaine from Murray two times, leading to a search warrant being issued for an apartment on Adams Avenue Northwest, prosecutors said.

While serving the search warrant Jan. 25, 2017, police found heroin, crack cocaine, guns and money. The heroin tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, which is five times more potent than heroin, police said.

Murray also is ordered to pay a mandatory $7,500 fine and forfeit $3,697 in cash and a handgun seized from the apartment.

Murray also was convicted of felony drug charges in 2014 in Trumbull County but didn’t get sentenced to prison time.