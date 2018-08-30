Teen dead after shooting on Colorado Springs campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a teenage male is dead after being shot on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
He was shot Wednesday night in a parking lot at the center housing the university's preschool. Police say friends took him to a hospital where he died.
In a statement, police said everyone who was involved has been accounted for.
The Family Development Center is closed today because of the shooting investigation but the rest of the campus is open.
