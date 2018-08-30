HUBBARD

Hubbard people are “tough.” They kept out a demolition debris landfill through years of fighting, and they will do the same for an injection well proposed for the southeast corner of state Routes 80 and 7, said Hubbard Township Trustee Rick Hernandez.

“We do have a hard fight,” Hernandez told about 150 people who turned out Thursday at Brentford House banquet hall for a town hall meeting organized by citizens and environmentalists.

Injection wells are under the control of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, but citizens can prevail “if you step up and you stand up and stay firm and you keep the pressure on and you keep writing those letters,” he said.

It will “show that we are not going to take it. We’ve had it,” he said.

Bobcat Energy of Canfield resubmitted its application for an injection well in Hubbard Township to the ODNR earlier Thursday after failing to provide all of the required information on its July 12 application, said ODNR spokesman Steve Irwin.

The well would be behind King Collision and Katie’s Corner Ice Cream on North Main Street.

