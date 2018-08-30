Sen. Sherrod Brown announces $375,000 to prevent youth substance abuse

WASHINGTON, D. C.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced that the Office of National Drug Control Policy has awarded $375,000 to a trio of Mahoning Valley organizations for use in addressing and preventing youth substance abuse.

The Family Recovery Center, the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program and The Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County have each received $125,000 grants.