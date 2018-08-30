Sen. Sherrod Brown announces $375,000 to prevent youth substance abuse
WASHINGTON, D. C.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced that the Office of National Drug Control Policy has awarded $375,000 to a trio of Mahoning Valley organizations for use in addressing and preventing youth substance abuse.
The Family Recovery Center, the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program and The Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County have each received $125,000 grants.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 27, 2018 3:42 p.m.
Brown visits Youngstown to announce new federal opioid funding
- January 26, 2017 2:35 p.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown here Friday to tout his plan to rebuild nation's infrastructure
- May 17, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Valley police departments, Sherrod Brown reacting to recent police injuries from drugs in field
- May 19, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to increase opioid treatment access
- July 23, 2018 8:09 p.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown secures funding for Camp Ravenna, YARS in final defense bill
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.