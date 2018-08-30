Seamless pipe mill art exhibit opens today at steel museum
YOUNGSTOWN — The “Seamless Transition” exhibit opens at 1:30 p.m. today at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (Steel Museum), 151 W. Wood St.
The new exhibit traces the evolution of Vallourec Star's $1 billion seamless-pipe mill.
Scheduled speakers are YSU President James Tressel; Judson Wallace, president, Vallourec Star; and Kristine L. Blair, dean of YSU's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Vallourec emphasizes the importance of safety
- February 11, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Speaker talks about local steel heritage
- September 30, 2016 midnight
MCCTC students tour Vallourec Star
- October 7, 2016 midnight
MCCTC students tour Vallourec Star
- July 3, 2018 11:29 a.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown tours Vallourec Star, touts Trump steel tariffs on China
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.