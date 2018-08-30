Seamless pipe mill art exhibit opens today at steel museum

YOUNGSTOWN — The “Seamless Transition” exhibit opens at 1:30 p.m. today at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (Steel Museum), 151 W. Wood St.

The new exhibit traces the evolution of Vallourec Star's $1 billion seamless-pipe mill.

Scheduled speakers are YSU President James Tressel; Judson Wallace, president, Vallourec Star; and Kristine L. Blair, dean of YSU's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.