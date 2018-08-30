Route 46 near New Waterford to close next week for culvert replacements
NEW WATERFORD — Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, state Route 46 will close for four days just south of New Waterford for two culvert replacements, said a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The closure will be between New Waterford and the Route 46/state Route 558 intersection. The suggested detour will be west on Route 558 to state Route 7, north on Route 7 back to Route 46 and reverse.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 6, 2017 12:40 p.m.
Farmington Twp. road closed next week for culvert replacement
- July 20, 2018 3:05 p.m.
Trumbull County road closed until August for culvert replacement
- July 20, 2017 8:59 a.m.
Howland road closed next week for culvert replacement
- July 9, 2017 12:03 a.m.
County and state close several roads as construction gets underway
- April 26, 2017 9:30 a.m.
Farmington Township road closed Thursday for culvert replacement
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.