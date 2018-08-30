Route 46 near New Waterford to close next week for culvert replacements

NEW WATERFORD — Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, state Route 46 will close for four days just south of New Waterford for two culvert replacements, said a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure will be between New Waterford and the Route 46/state Route 558 intersection. The suggested detour will be west on Route 558 to state Route 7, north on Route 7 back to Route 46 and reverse.