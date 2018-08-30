Pumpkin champions

CANFIELD

This year’s Canfield Fair grand champion giant pumpkin, entered by Chuck Greathouse of Hartville, weighed 1,381 pounds.

The reserve champion, entered by Jerry Snyder of Bessemer, Pa., weighed 1,329 pounds.

Board: Stay hydrated

CANFIELD

The fair board on Wednesday urged fairgoers to stay hydrated, especially because the weather for the first day of the fair was sunny, with temperatures in the 90s.

By noon Wednesday, several people were treated for symptoms believed to be related to the heat, according to Andy Frost, who directs medical and emergency services at the fair.

Continuing Healthcare Solutions sponsors a senior lounge and cooling station on the fairgrounds through Friday.

Attendance numbers

CANFIELD

The attendance number to beat from the first day of the fair last year is 21,467, according to the fair board.

The fair board announces its attendance numbers each day, and will announce its Wednesday ticket sales today.