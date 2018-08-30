Poland Village police investigating library break-in
POLAND — Village police responded to an alarm at Poland Village Library shortly after midnight today.
Police Chief Russell Beatty reports the back door and window were damaged.
Police are reviewing security footage for more information, and library employees took inventory to see if anything was taken.
