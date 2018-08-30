New charges in 2017 body-in-freezer case

YOUNGSTOWN — A man already facing an aggravated-murder charge for the death of a woman whose body was found in a freezer faces several new charges in the case along with two other cases.

A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted Arturo Novoa, 32, of Mahoning Avenue; Andrew Herrmann, 27, of Francisca Avenue; and Michelle Lee Ihlenfeld, 27, also of Francisca, on 48 counts relating to the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves.

Novoa already faces an aggravated-murder charge for the death of Graves; Hermann and Ihlenfeld, along with Novoa, face counts of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, possession of criminal tools, theft of WIC Program benefits, intimidation, obstruction of justice, grand theft of a motor vehicle, drug trafficking and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The three are accused of killing Graves sometime after Feb. 24, 2017. Her body was found last July in a freezer in a home in Campbell.

The indictment says Novoa killed Graves and the other two, along with Novoa, lied to police, mutilated her body, used her WIC card after she died, used her car, sold jewelry belonging to Graves, and burned identification documents belonging to Graves.

The indictment also lists a Jane Doe as helping to get rid of Graves’ body and two John Does for taking part as well.

Katrina Layton, 34, who was originally arrested with Novoa last year after Graves’ body was found, pleaded guilty earlier this year in common pleas court to reduced charges in exchange for testifying against Novoa. She is free on bond.

