Mom arrested after shot fired in home

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a Hollywood Avenue woman was arrested early Wednesday with a stolen gun after firing into the ceiling of her home while arguing with one of her children.

Lakeisha Carter, 39, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, receiving stolen property, child endangering and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officers were called to the home about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fight with a gun. One of Carter’s children told officers her mother was upset because she would not turn on a fan for her siblings or get a pacifier for a 1-year-old child. Two other children, age 9 and 5, also were in the home, reports said.

Carter pulled a gun on the child she was arguing with, and the two struggled before the gun went off, reports said.

Reports said police found a spent shell casing and a bullet hole in the ceiling as well as a .380-caliber handgun that was reported stolen by Austintown police in 2016.

The children were left with a neighbor, reports said.