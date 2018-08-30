Meeting at 7 p.m. in Hubbard on injection wells

HUBBARD — The Canfield company whose application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for an injection well near state Routes 80 and 7 in Hubbard Township was rejected for being incomplete, re-filed the application today.

Bobcat Energy's re-filing is not a public record yet because ODNR is still reviewing it, ODNR spokesman Steve Irwin said.

The application is the reason for a meeting that starts at 7 tonight at the Brentford House banquet hall on Myron Street. It is organized by citizens and environmentalists opposed to injection wells and the location of this proposed well.

Injection wells are used as a means of disposing of the wastewater from hydraulic fracturing operations used to mine for gas and oil.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Glenn Holmes, D-63rd of McDonald issued a news release today explaining legislation he proposed this week that he hopes will limit the number of injection wells a county can have.

Holmes said Trumbull County has 17 and other injection wells that are proposed or under construction. He hopes the legislation will prevent the county from getting any more than county already has.