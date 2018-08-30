Mayor Brown sends letter to Trump asking for help
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday addressing the declining economic conditions in the Mahoning Valley, offering to do “anything and everything I can” to help the president “keep his word.”
Brown is referencing statements Trump made during a campaign rally at the Covelli Centre last year during which he suggested that jobs “were all coming back” and advised residents not to sell their homes.
