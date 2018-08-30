BREAKING: Mayor Brown sends letter to Trump asking for help

Mayor Brown sends letter to Trump asking for help


August 30, 2018 at 2:10p.m.

Photo by Scott R. Williams | Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has written to President Trump, reminding him of the economic promises made to the Valley during his campaign.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday addressing the declining economic conditions in the Mahoning Valley, offering to do “anything and everything I can” to help the president “keep his word.”

Brown is referencing statements Trump made during a campaign rally at the Covelli Centre last year during which he suggested that jobs “were all coming back” and advised residents not to sell their homes.

Read MORE in Friday's VINDICATOR.

