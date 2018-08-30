Man faces charges after Boardman restaurant run-in with ex

BOARDMAN — A man faces charges after township police responded to reports that an employee of a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.

Cordale McDowell, 31, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and menacing after the victim's co-worker told police that McDowell jumped out of his car and began screaming at the victim as they departed work.

Then, the caller told police, McDowell was following the victim in his car as she left the restaurant.

Dispatch located McDowell and the victim. The victim told police that she drove away trying to lose McDowell and that she feared for her safety if she returned to her apartment.