Mahoning coroner IDs woman killed in Austintown accident


August 30, 2018 at 11:49a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died in an accident Tuesday in Austintown as Theresa Abraham, 85, of Austintown.

Abraham died Tuesday after a car she was driving crashed into a home on Evans Avenue just after 2 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s office said Abraham died of multiple blunt force injuries.

An autopsy was done but a cause of death is pending the result of toxicology tests.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000