Mahoning coroner IDs woman killed in Austintown accident
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died in an accident Tuesday in Austintown as Theresa Abraham, 85, of Austintown.
Abraham died Tuesday after a car she was driving crashed into a home on Evans Avenue just after 2 p.m.
A spokeswoman for the coroner’s office said Abraham died of multiple blunt force injuries.
An autopsy was done but a cause of death is pending the result of toxicology tests.
