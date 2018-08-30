Mahoning coroner IDs woman killed in Austintown accident

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died in an accident Tuesday in Austintown as Theresa Abraham, 85, of Austintown.

Abraham died Tuesday after a car she was driving crashed into a home on Evans Avenue just after 2 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s office said Abraham died of multiple blunt force injuries.

An autopsy was done but a cause of death is pending the result of toxicology tests.