Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CROSS, CQUAN CHARLES, 08/04/1995, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

FLINT, FREDERICK M, 01/11/1962, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

HARPER, ROBIN L, 03/15/1970, GOSHEN POLICE DEPT., INDUCING PANIC

HARPER, SAMUEL L, 07/20/1968, GOSHEN POLICE DEPT., INDUCING PANIC

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BATTAGLIA, TONYA FAYE, 08/10/1970, 08/27/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DALTON, TIMOTHY GAGE MCCOLLUM,10/24/1994, 08/27/2018

JOHNSON, ASTON JERMAINE, 03/05/1985, 08/23/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KAY, GERALD WILLIAM II, 09/04/1974, 08/29/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LEACH, PATRICK J, 07/14/1990, 08/15/2018