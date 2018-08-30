Lease terms set for operation of MRDD workshop

CANFIELD — William Whitacre, Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent, said today the board has finalized lease terms allowing the private nonprofit MASCO Inc. to operate the board’s Meshel Workshop for adults along Marwood Circle in Boardman.

Mahoning County commissioners approved the agreement during a morning meeting at the OSU Mahoning County Extension office here.

Whitacre said the county will rent the facility to the nonprofit – known as Mahoning Adult Services Co. – while maintaining utilities and the structure itself.

The county DD board is one of many across Ohio now working to privatize Medicaid-funded services by 2024. The county will continue to operate its facility along Javit Court in Austintown, Whitacre said.

