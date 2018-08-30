LABOR DAY

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday, Labor Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City, county state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, closed.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State Trumbull Campus, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Newton Falls Public Library, closed. Girard Free Library, closed through Sept. 3

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology: Closed.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Talmer Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, City of Youngstown, Waste Management, closed; services delayed by one day.