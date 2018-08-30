Junior fair royalty are Matthew Fetty and Callia Barwick

CANFIELD

The king and queen of this year’s Junior Fair Royal Court are Matthew Fetty and Callia Barwick, both 17 and of Canfield.

The pair was crowned at today’s Youth Day ceremony, where 12 royal court members were recognized for their involvement in 4-H. The program also recognized Junior Fair Outstanding Youth, several local 4-H clubs and numerous scholarship recipients.

Both Fetty and Barwick were ecstatic to hear they had won king and queen.

“I always looked up to the queens when I was younger. It was a true honor,” said Barwick, a member of Steel Valley Canines.

“I was breathless. I couldn’t believe it. I worked so hard for it and it finally happened,” Fetty, a Youngstown Tailwaggers member, said.