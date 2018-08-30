Homes needed for cats before September
YOUNGSTOWN
West Side Cats has cats 1 year old and older that need good homes before the move to the new location in September.
All cats are spayed or neutered, have all shots and are micro-chipped.
Kittens are also available for adoption, are spayed or neutered and have all shots, for $120.
For information, call Marie at 330-519-5002.
