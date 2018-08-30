Homes for cats needed before September

YOUNGSTOWN

West Side Cats has cats 1 year old and older that need good homes before the move to the new location in September. All cats are spayed or neutered, have all shots and are micro-chipped. Kittens are also available for adoption, are spayed or neutered and have all shots, for $120. For information, call Marie at 330-519-5002.

Library to host events

LISBON

Lepper Library, 303 E. Lincoln Way, will host a writers group at 1 p.m. Saturday and a mystery book club at 6 p.m. next Thursday. Readers pick from author David Rosenfelt’s works.

There also will be an adult craft event at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Supplies will be provided. Call 330-424-3117 with questions or to register for any or all events.

Women’s group to host clothes giveaway

AUSTINTOWN

Forever Me, a women’s empowerment movement, will host a clothing giveaway at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Sept 15. There will be babies’, children’s, women’s and men’s sizes available.

South Range to celebrate 50th anniversary

CANFIELD

The South Range Local School District will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2018-19 school year. To start the celebration, each home football game will honor a decade of graduates. All returning alumni will receive a free T-shirt and recognition on the field during the pregame. For information, visit the South Range Facebook page or visit www.southrange.org.

Trumbull Mobile Meals needs volunteers

Trumbull Mobile Meals is a community-based service agency dedicated to providing a home-delivered meal service to Trumbull County residents who are homebound.

Due to a large increase in senior hunger in the community, volunteers are desperately needed to deliver meals in Niles, Cortland, Howland, Warren, Vienna, Girard, Liberty and McDonald areas.

All are welcome to share an hour once a week, or just once a month. For information, call Terri at 330-394-2538.

College opens entrepreneurship lab

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Westminster College recently announced the official opening of the Westminster Entrepreneurship Lab (WEL) – a new entrepreneurial incubator and creativity lab. The WEL is directed by Dr. David Brauer, Westminster College’s Sheller-Edwards Entrepreneur in Residence and Visiting assistant professor in the School of Business.

The center is committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship by providing a supportive environment, including infrastructure, education, training, mentorship and a network of service providers. For information, contact Dr. David Brauer at brauerdb@westminster.edu or 724-946-7161.