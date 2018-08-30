Gander Outdoors to honor members of armed forces

WARREN

Gander Outdoors, 2390 Niles-Cortland Road SE, will honor past and present members of the U.S. armed forces by installing a “massive” American flag at the store.

The flag’s dimensions are 40 by 80 feet. It covers 3,200 square feet and will fly on a 130-foot pole.

A flag-raising ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday. Local military veterans organizations, law-enforcement officers, firefighters and civic and youth organizations are scheduled to attend the event.

The store will host a cookout after the ceremony.

OCCPAC endorses Yost and LaRose

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee announced Wednesday it endorses state Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, for Ohio Attorney General and state Sen. Frank LaRose, R-27th, for Ohio Secretary of State.

OCCPAC said it is the third time in the chamber’s history the organization made an endorsement in both races.

“As Ohio’s chief defender of laws, Dave Yost recognizes that free enterprise and economic growth depend upon a stable, predictable business environment,” said Andrew Doehrel, chamber president and CEO. “Dave Yost will apply Ohio’s laws with an even hand. That gives Ohio’s businesses the confidence they need to invest and grow.”

OCCPAC described LaRose as “a champion of regulatory reform” with “an excellent 88 percent lifetime Ohio Chamber voting record during his time in the Ohio Legislature.”

Heat index tops 100 in Northeast

NEW YORK

Tens of millions of people in the northeastern United States sweated in dangerously high heat Wednesday, with temperatures that felt like 100-plus degrees and prompted emergency measures including school closures and extra breaks for star players wilting at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Authorities on Long Island say heat appeared to be a factor in Tuesday’s death of an 11-year-old girl found in a vehicle with the windows closed. The heat index was past 100.

In Massachusetts, nearly two dozen school districts canceled classes or sent children home early Wednesday in response to heat that reached 98 degrees, breaking the Aug. 29, 1953, record of 96. With the added high humidity, it felt like 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Ex-Texas cop gets 15 years in black teenager’s death

DALLAS

A white former police officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday night after being convicted of murdering an unarmed 15-year-old boy when he fired into a car packed with black teenagers leaving a house party in suburban Dallas.

Roy Oliver, who faced up to life in prison, was sentenced one day after being convicted in the 2017 death of Jordan Edwards.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 45.130.89

Aqua America, 2.34 37.09 0.18

Avalon Holdings,4.49-0.23

Chemical Bank, 2.3756.85-0.19

Community Health Sys, 3.650.09

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8024.450.00

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.50 -0.15

First Energy, 3.91 37.470.32

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.52-0.20

First Niles Financial, 2.119.500.14

FNB Corp., 3.5513.380.02

General Motors, 4.0437.13-0.19

General Electric, 3.7712.970.21

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.330.06

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74115.76-0.38

Key Corp, 3.2021.16-0.08

Macy’s, 4.17 36.22-0.12

Parker Hannifin, 1.74175.780.60

PNC, 2.61146.090.01

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46181.69-0.76

Stoneridge 30.67 0.08

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.270.00

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.