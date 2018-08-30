Beniston asks court to force Mayor Brown to sign her settlement

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Control approved a settlement with a city employee on Aug. 2, but the mayor has yet to approve it, according to a motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown says the filing is unnecessary, and that there is a process to be followed.

Abigail Beniston filed a lawsuit against the mayor in May after Brown sought to demote her from wastewater construction engineer to code-enforcement officer, which would have reduced her salary from $60,769.19 to $39,000.

Beniston had led the city’s code-enforcement department under Mayor John A. McNally.

