Beaver Township road to close for 45 days next week

NORTH LIMA — A portion of East Pine Lake Road is set to close temporarily for bridge repair work.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s office announced that East Pine Lake Road between Market Street (state Route 7) and Beaver-Springfield Road in North Lima – just north of Pine Lake – will be closed for 45 days starting Sept. 6.

Engineer Patrick Ginnetti said the remainder of the paving projects slated for this year in the county are now underway.