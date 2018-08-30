Administrator, transit jobs shouldn't be combined after all, Polivka says
WARREN — Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka said he now realizes that Trumbull County Transit administrator is a full-time job and shouldn’t be combined with county administrator’s duties.
Polivka, speaking at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting and afterward, said the transit job entails too many reports and deadlines to be a part-time position.
Polivka and Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa last April decided to hire atty. Rebecca Gerson as county administrator as well as Trumbull Transit administrator. They said combining the jobs would save money.
At the time, they said it was a way to fufill their decision to add a county administrator to the commissioners' office, which was recommended by a citizens committee, while also filling the vacant transit administrator job. Cantalamessa also noted that Gerson had experience in handling employee grievances and might also save the county money in that area.
“I pride myself on my ability to multitask and to prioritize,” Gerson said the morning she was hired, addressing questions she received from Commissioner Frank Fuda, who voted against hiring her. Fuda said he didn’t think there was a need for a county administrator and doubted Gerson could handle what are essentially two full-time jobs.
Gerson resigned last week.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 28, 2018 6:38 p.m.
Trumbull County administrator not expected to return
- March 29, 2018 12:03 a.m.
New Trumbull administrator prides herself on ‘ability to multitask’
- August 29, 2018 midnight
Trumbull County administrator not expected to return for final two weeks
- March 28, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Trumbull commissioners to hire Y'town official to fill 3 spots
- March 21, 2018 11:50 a.m.
Tempers flare again between Fuda, Polivka
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.