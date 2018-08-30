3 injured in Wednesday night crash in Champion
CHAMPION — Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Mahoning Avenue at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Ronald Durst Sr. 65, of Warren, a passenger in his vehicle, and Allyson Irwin, 18, of Southington were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.
Durst was stopped in southbound traffic preparing to make a left turn into a private driveway in a 1997 Ford Expedition when his vehicle was struck from the rear by Irwin’s 1997 Buick LeSabre, causing Durst’s car to overturn in the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Champion police and fire assisted the highway patrol. The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes while the crash was cleaned up. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.
Irwin was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance. Durst was not wearing a seat belt.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 25, 2016 11:32 p.m.
Youngstown man injured after being ejected in crash
- August 26, 2016 midnight
Man injured in Columbiana County car crash
- August 21, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Warren man struck by vehicle and killed
- September 30, 2016 1:27 p.m.
Additional crashes follow in the wake of fiery tanker crash
- December 15, 2017 11:28 a.m.
Two injured in Smith Township crash
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.