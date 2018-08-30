3 injured in Wednesday night crash in Champion

CHAMPION — Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Mahoning Avenue at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Ronald Durst Sr. 65, of Warren, a passenger in his vehicle, and Allyson Irwin, 18, of Southington were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Durst was stopped in southbound traffic preparing to make a left turn into a private driveway in a 1997 Ford Expedition when his vehicle was struck from the rear by Irwin’s 1997 Buick LeSabre, causing Durst’s car to overturn in the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Champion police and fire assisted the highway patrol. The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes while the crash was cleaned up. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Irwin was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance. Durst was not wearing a seat belt.