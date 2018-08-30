3 indicted in death of woman found cut up, dissolved in freezer

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment issued Thursday said the body of a woman found in a freezer last summer had been cut up and dissolved in acid before it was found.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Arturo Novoa, 32, of Mahoning Avenue; Andrew Herrmann, 27, of Francisca Avenue; and Michelle Lee Ihlenfeld, 27, also of Francisca Avenue; on 48 counts relating to the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves.

Novoa already faces an aggravated murder charge in the death of Graves.

Hermann and Ihlenfeld, along with Novoa, face counts of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, possession of criminal tools, theft of WIC program benefits, intimidation, obstruction of justice, grand theft of a motor vehicle, drug trafficking and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Although they have different last names, the indictment said Hermann and Ihlenfeld are married.

The three are accused of killing Graves some time around Feb. 24, 2017. Her body was found July 2017 in a freezer in a home in Campbell.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.