3 arrested in gun incident at San Francisco school

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say they have arrested three people and recovered a gun at a city high school that was locked down after a report of a shot fired on campus.

The San Francisco Police Department said today the threat has ended at Balboa High School in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police did not disclose whether the suspects are students.

San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick said there was one reported minor injury of a student.