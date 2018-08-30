13 nabbed in Fresh Mark raid indicted for immigration offenses
YOUNGSTOWN — Thirteen people detained in the June 19 raid at the Fresh Mark plant in Salem have been federally-indicted for immigration-related offenses.
They are: Andres De La Cruz-Lopez, 30; Gusto Gonzalez-Lopez, 37; Samuel Hernadez-Hernadez, 20; Bonifacio Ixcoy-Gonzalez, 18; Domingo Jose-Juan, 46; Geovanie Melendez-Silva, 30; Miguel Pedro Pascual, 20; Clemente Perez-Hernandez, 21; Roberto Santay-Ajanel, 25; Emilio Sente-Juarez, 40; and Pedro Tzep-Lorenzo, 33, all of Guatemala; and Donaciano Ramierez-Ortiz, 45 and Ulises Roblero-Lopez, 36, both of Mexico.
The charges mostly involve using false Social Security and state identification cards on their employment applications.
The June 19 raid was the largest carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump Administration. In all, 146 workers were detained at the Salem meat-processing plant.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 21, 2018 10:55 p.m.
86 of 146 Salem workers arrested by ICE still jailed
- June 21, 2018 11:12 a.m.
66 Salem ICE detainees released for 'humanitarian reasons'
- June 22, 2018 12:10 a.m.
ICE releases 60 detained in Fresh Mark raid
- June 19, 2018 7:48 p.m.
ICE raid ships many workers out of Salem meat processing plant
- August 2, 2018 10:30 p.m.
Pastor, advocate describe battle to help Salem immigrants detained by ICE
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.