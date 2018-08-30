BREAKING: Mayor Brown sends letter to Trump asking for help

13 nabbed in Fresh Mark raid indicted for immigration offenses


August 30, 2018 at 12:08p.m.

story tease

Provided | The June 19 raid was the largest carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump Administration. In all, 146 workers were detained at the Fresh Mark meat-processing plant in Salem.

YOUNGSTOWN — Thirteen people detained in the June 19 raid at the Fresh Mark plant in Salem have been federally-indicted for immigration-related offenses.

They are: Andres De La Cruz-Lopez, 30; Gusto Gonzalez-Lopez, 37; Samuel Hernadez-Hernadez, 20; Bonifacio Ixcoy-Gonzalez, 18; Domingo Jose-Juan, 46; Geovanie Melendez-Silva, 30; Miguel Pedro Pascual, 20; Clemente Perez-Hernandez, 21; Roberto Santay-Ajanel, 25; Emilio Sente-Juarez, 40; and Pedro Tzep-Lorenzo, 33, all of Guatemala; and Donaciano Ramierez-Ortiz, 45 and Ulises Roblero-Lopez, 36, both of Mexico.

The charges mostly involve using false Social Security and state identification cards on their employment applications.

The June 19 raid was the largest carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump Administration. In all, 146 workers were detained at the Salem meat-processing plant.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000