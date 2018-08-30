13 nabbed in Fresh Mark raid indicted for immigration offenses

YOUNGSTOWN — Thirteen people detained in the June 19 raid at the Fresh Mark plant in Salem have been federally-indicted for immigration-related offenses.

They are: Andres De La Cruz-Lopez, 30; Gusto Gonzalez-Lopez, 37; Samuel Hernadez-Hernadez, 20; Bonifacio Ixcoy-Gonzalez, 18; Domingo Jose-Juan, 46; Geovanie Melendez-Silva, 30; Miguel Pedro Pascual, 20; Clemente Perez-Hernandez, 21; Roberto Santay-Ajanel, 25; Emilio Sente-Juarez, 40; and Pedro Tzep-Lorenzo, 33, all of Guatemala; and Donaciano Ramierez-Ortiz, 45 and Ulises Roblero-Lopez, 36, both of Mexico.

The charges mostly involve using false Social Security and state identification cards on their employment applications.

The June 19 raid was the largest carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump Administration. In all, 146 workers were detained at the Salem meat-processing plant.