13 detained in Salem immigration raid facing federal indictment
YOUNGSTOWN
Thirteen people detained in the raids carried out by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement at the Fresh Mark plant in Salem this year are federally indicted on immigration-related offenses.
All 13 people are indicted on charges of making a false statement of citizenship and using a false Social Security card and state identification card in the name of another person on their applications to work at Fresh Mark.
ICE detained 146 workers at the meat-processing plant; more than 80 were detained for immigration proceedings and about 40 remain in custody, according to an ICE spokeswoman.
An ICE spokesman at the time said many of the detainees had been released for health and family concerns. Volunteers said others had entered the country legally and lacked proper documentation at the time of the raid.
The remaining male workers have been in detention at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road, which has been the site of several recent protests, including one last week in which five clergymen were detained.
