YSU assistant football coach on paid leave
Co-defensive coordinator Richard McNutt is on paid administrative leave as he’s the subject of an internal investigation, university spokesman Ron Cole confirmed Wednesday night. He said McNutt went on leave last week and his status for Saturday’s opener is “pending” due to said investigation.
Head coach Bo Pelini declined to comment.
McNutt has been with the team for four years and played under YSU president Jim Tressel at Ohio State. He was promoted to his current job this past offseason after serving as the defensive backs coach. His son, Devon, is a running back on the team.
