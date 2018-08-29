Youngstown woman pleads to child-endangering charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown woman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangering today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Floayesha Robinson, 27, of West Indianola Avenue, had been indicted on a count of felony child endangering but the prosecution reduced the degree of the offense in exchange for the plea.
Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Robinson admitted to hitting a 10-year-old girl with a belt earlier this year. The girl sustained bruises.
She told Judge Maureen A. Sweeney that there is “no real room” in Ohio’s child endangering statute between the third-degree felony on which Robinson was indicted and the first-degree misdemeanor to which she pleaded.
McLaughlin said she plans to ask for jail time at sentencing.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Boyfriend gets 4 years for harming kids, mom in treatment before sentencing
- March 7, 2017 midnight
Youngstown woman jailed after Warren crash
- June 14, 2017 11:10 a.m.
Former Leonard Kirtz school employee gets probation for excessive discipline of students
- January 24, 2017 midnight
Liberty woman charged with felonious assault on boy, 4
- July 4, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Man gets four years in child endangering case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.