Youngstown woman pleads to child-endangering charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown woman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangering today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Floayesha Robinson, 27, of West Indianola Avenue, had been indicted on a count of felony child endangering but the prosecution reduced the degree of the offense in exchange for the plea.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Robinson admitted to hitting a 10-year-old girl with a belt earlier this year. The girl sustained bruises.

She told Judge Maureen A. Sweeney that there is “no real room” in Ohio’s child endangering statute between the third-degree felony on which Robinson was indicted and the first-degree misdemeanor to which she pleaded.

McLaughlin said she plans to ask for jail time at sentencing.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com