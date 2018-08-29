Woman who climbed Ohio cell tower gets jail sentence
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A woman who was high on drugs when she climbed a 285-foot cell tower and taunted emergency personnel in Northeast Ohio has been sentenced to jail by a judge who says she endangered the lives of would-be rescuers.
The Daily Record reports 29-year-old Jessica McCarty received 180 days in jail Tuesday in Wooster for an inducing panic charge with 90 days suspended if she completes mental health and drug assessments and complies with recommendations afterward.
Judge Timothy VanSickle of Wayne County Municipal Court lectured McCarty for her lack of cooperation with probation authorities responsible for completing a pre-sentence investigation.
McCarty apologized in court to everyone “who put their lives on the line” in late July.
McCarty was spotted by a passer-by and eventually climbed down on her own.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 29, 2017 11:44 a.m.
New York woman jailed for heroin and cash in car
- January 19, 2017 11:41 a.m.
Woman gets probation in drug-overdose death
- August 23, 2016 midnight
Two sent to jail in muni court drug cases
- January 16, 2018 9:45 a.m.
Canfield man gets jail term for his role in overdose
- October 3, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Report: Woman attempts to hide 9 bags of drugs in cop car
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.