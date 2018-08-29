WEATHER WATCH | Big storms heading our way

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service says a line of strong thunderstorms will affect eastern Trumbull and eastern Mahoning counties today.

A line of strong thunderstorms was reported at 4:44 p.m. from Kinsman to Newton Falls moving at 40 mph. This line will reach Warren shortly after 5 p.m. with windgusts up to 50 mph along with brief torrential downpours.

The line will also impact Youngstown, Columbiana, Boardman, Campbell, Hubbard, Cortland and Vienna.

Torrential rainfall is expected with the storms and could cause localized flooding. The National Weather Service urges people to not drive vehicles through flooded roadways.