Ryan touts letter to turn Northside into VA center

NILES — Ohio lawmakers said they hope Northside Regional Medical Center operators and the Department of Veterans Affairs can partner to turn the facility into a new VA agency.

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Howland, Bill Johnson, (R-Marietta, and U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio submitted a letter Wednesday to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, urging the department to form a public-private partnership with Northside operator Steward Health Care, which recently announced the Youngstown hospital would close.

The letter suggests the facility could become a space for VA services such as transitional housing for veterans struggling with homelessness or substance abuse disorders or 3-D fabrication of prostethic limbs.

Ryan spoke with reporters about the letter during a short press conference Wednesday in Niles.

"(We're) just exploring all options here. We can't let that facility die," he said.

