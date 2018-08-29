Police: Pa. man charged in deadly hit-and-run was using heroin

FALLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver was under the influence of heroin when he struck and killed an elderly man outside a Pennsylvania ice cream shop earlier this month.

Anthony Woods is charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and failing to render aid.

Authorities say the 41-year-old Fallsington man had bought heroin in Philadelphia and was driving home when he struck 70-year-old Emanuel Weintraub in Falls. Weintraub had just left the ice cream shop and was walking with a cane in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Woods allegedly told police he had used some of the heroin while he was driving. The Aug, 21 accident was captured on surveillance video.