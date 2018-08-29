Police find 4 kids who they say were taken by mother
Associated Press
LIMA, OHIO
Authorities searching for an Ohio woman who they say took her four children have found all of the children safe and unharmed.
Police in Lima say the four children, age 8-13, were taken early Tuesday and authorities had warned they could be in danger.
Police say the children were found Tuesday afternoon in a house in Kenton and that the mother is in custody.
The woman’s boyfriend also was arrested on a warrant.
Police say the mother who didn’t have custody of the children tried to flee with her boyfriend when authorities approached the house in Kenton.
A missing-child alert had warned that the mother might be taking the children to Florida.
