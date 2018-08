OSHP: Prison guards, inmate, treated for exposure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says more than 20 people have been treated for possible drug exposure at an Ohio prison.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says 23 staff members at Ross Correctional Institution and one inmate began showing signs of a drug overdose about 9 a.m. today.

Sellers says the inmate and staff members, including several guards and nurses, have been administered naloxone. The drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl. The prison is about 44 miles south of Columbus.

Sellers says inmates in the unit where the exposure occurred were evacuated and a Haz-mat team will clear it. An investigation is ongoing.