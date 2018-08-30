OSHP investigators await autopsy report for final ruling on prison death

Staff report

LEAVITTSBURG

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the Aug. 1 death of Caleb M. Klinksiek, 29, at the Trumbull Correctional Institute as a possible drug overdose.

An official ruling on the cause and manner of his death, however, is awaiting final autospsy results, including toxicology results, said Sgt. Ronald Schneider of the patrol’s Office of Investigative Services in the Warren district offices in Southington.

Klinksiek was sentenced to six years in prison in early 2014 after being convicted of felonious assault with a specification of being a repeat violent offender in Medina County Common Pleas Court.

Schneider said there are overdose deaths in state prisons “much like the streets” in that: “They don’t know the contents of what they are getting.”

