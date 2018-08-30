ODOT: Local cops can use speed cams on state routes in their towns

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation will continue to deny municipal permit requests to install speed camera equipment on state routes and interstates.

The department’s decision doesn’t affect the use of hand-held speed camera programs, so communities can still have photo enforcement programs on the highways.

An ODOT spokesperson said the department isn’t aware of any communities that affixed speed camera equipment to the highways prior to the ruling.

The department ordered municipalities in late July to take down speed camera equipment and signs from state-owned routes, but that directive was on hold until Wednesday to review feedback from local leaders and law directors.

“State law does permit the use of portable traffic speed enforcement cameras by law enforcement agencies within their own jurisdictions, including on state routes and interstates,” a letter from ODOT District 4 Director John Picuri states.

ODOT will permit the signs at corporation lines, or the borders of cities and townships where a city or township limit sign already stands, “in an effort to help ensure these law enforcement actions are transparent to the public,” the letter states.

