Middleburg Hts. contractor sues Marchionda company over unpaid hotel work

YOUNGSTOWN

A contracting company that performed work to renovate the Stambaugh Building for the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel filed a lawsuit this week that claims the hotel’s developers owe them more than $1 million.

The lawsuit, filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, claims that Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC — a company incorporated by Dominic Marchionda in 2015 — failed to make contractually obligated payments to The Brewer-Garrett Co., a Middleburg Heights contracting company that does mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.

Brewer-Garrett performed those duties from design to completion, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Stambaugh began making payments directly to subcontractors in breach of the contract between the parties.

The money Brewer-Garrett claims it has yet to receive totals $1,080,031.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.