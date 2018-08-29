Hollywood Gaming opens outdoor area

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will open its expanded outdoor gaming area Friday.

The expansion allows for the addition of 74 new video lottery terminals and brings the total number of VLTs on the outdoor patio to 144. Smoking is permitted on the outdoor patio.

Since opening with 850 VLT machines, Hollywood Gaming has added more than 250 additional gaming devices through a previous gaming floor expansion in 2015, a smoking patio expansion in 2016 and a second gaming floor expansion in 2017.

Farmers board declares dividend of $0.008 per share

CANFIELD

The board of directors of Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a cash dividend of $0.008 per share for the third quarter.

The dividend is a 33 percent increase over the 2017 third quarter dividend and a 14 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018.

The common stock cash dividend will record Sept. 14 and will be payable to shareholders Sept. 28.

Staff report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 44.250.40

Aqua America, 2.34 36.90 -0.47

Avalon Holdings,4.72-0.11

Chemical Bank, 2.3757.07-0.37

Community Health Sys, 3.57-0.06

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8024.450.00

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.70 -0.25

First Energy, 3.91 37.160.32

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.70-0.05

First Niles Financial, 2.119.500.14

FNB Corp., 3.5513.36-0.19

General Motors, 4.0437.29-0.40

General Electric, 3.7712.76-0.01

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.28-0.01

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74116.14-0.57

Key Corp, 3.2021.24-0.03

Macy’s, 4.17 36.280.01

Parker Hannifin, 1.74175.100.44

PNC, 2.61145.960.21

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46182.112.05

Stoneridge 30.59 -0.53

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.28-0.09

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.