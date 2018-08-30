EPA approves removal of Lowellville dam on Mahoning
LOWELLVILLE
The village of Lowellville has been approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to begin the long-awaited removal of the First Street dam on the Mahoning River.
The $2.3 million project will be funded through use of the state’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsorship program.
Mayor James Iudiciani said he received the news Wednesday and there will be a ribbon-cutting event marking the beginning of the project, to be announced at a later date.
Construction on the project is expected to begin next March.
The removal of the dam is a key component to the village’s comprehensive plan for revitalizing and re-branding the city.
Following the removal, the village will begin work to install a canoe and kayak livery along the river’s shore.
For more on the matter, read Thursday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.
