EPA approves removal of Lowellville dam on Mahoning

LOWELLVILLE

The village of Lowellville has been approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to begin the long-awaited removal of the First Street dam on the Mahoning River.

The $2.3 million project will be funded through use of the state’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsorship program.



Mayor James Iudiciani said he received the news Wednesday and there will be a ribbon-cutting event marking the beginning of the project, to be announced at a later date.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next March.



The removal of the dam is a key component to the village’s comprehensive plan for revitalizing and re-branding the city.

Following the removal, the village will begin work to install a canoe and kayak livery along the river’s shore.

For more on the matter, read Thursday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.