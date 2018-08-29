Elm Road reopened in Bazetta


August 29, 2018 at 5:38p.m.

BAZETTA — Elm Road in is back open after a 2:38 pm crash near Wilmer Street that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

One person in the car was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

