Elm Road reopened in Bazetta
BAZETTA — Elm Road in is back open after a 2:38 pm crash near Wilmer Street that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
One person in the car was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.
