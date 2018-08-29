METRO DIGEST || Child-endangering charges

Child-endangering case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man and woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of child endangering.

Kevin Peeples, 32, of Sunshine Avenue, and Britany West, 28, of Lakeview Avenue both face four counts of felony child endangering.

A bill of particulars filed in Peeples’ case states he struck victims age 6 and 8 with a broomstick and cords that resulted in scarring.

A judge imposed a $60,000 bond on West and continued Peeples’ $100,000 bond.

Garbage-pickup change

YOUNGSTOWN

In observance of Labor Day, there will be no garbage collection service Monday in the city. Garbage collection the rest of next week will be pushed back one day.

2 drivers hurt in crash

SOUTHINGTON

A 6:18 p.m. crash on U.S. Route 422 at Anderson Anthony Road on Monday injured two drivers and damaged a utility pole, which brought power lines down onto Route 422 which were then struck by a tractor-trailer.

The road was closed because of the crash but reopened at 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Owen Q. McLewis, 20, of Leavittsburg, was southbound on Anderson Anthony in his car, and Michael R. Homza, 54, of Mantua was eastbound on Route 422 in his car, the patrol says.

McLewis traveled across Route 422 into the path of Homza and was struck by Homza, the patrol said. McLewis’ vehicle turned onto its side and struck a stop sign, while Homza’s vehicle struck a utility pole.

Both drivers were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Power lines from the utility pole fell across Route 422, resulting in a tractor-trailer driven by Tony D. Boshell, 56, of Wyoming, Mich., striking the utility lines.

The Ohio Department of Transportation detoured traffic. The patrol continues to investigate.

Campaign signs stolen

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to a theft report filed by a candidate for Mahoning County commissioner at the police station Monday.

Richard Barron reported three or four of his campaign yard signs have been stolen. According to Barron, “extreme left-wing Democrats” he knows from school have been disagreeing with him on Facebook, and one of them posted a picture of a burnt campaign sign on Facebook.

Barron was not interested in pursuing charges until after the election, but he wanted the incident documented by police, according to reports.

Appealing conviction

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man sentenced Aug. 10 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting another city man in 2016 has appealed his conviction.

Kimani Hodges of Boardman was convicted of killing 20-year-old Jason Fonseca in February 2016 outside Fonseca’s Ayers Street home on the East Side.

Hodges sought an appeal Aug. 10, the date of his sentencing, and the motion was recently filed with the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts.

Hodges has yet to file an appellate brief detailing claims to reverse the conviction. Court records show he has not been appointed counsel for the appeal.