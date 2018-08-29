CANFIELD FAIR | 'The Rampage' coaster getting good reviews
1:11 p.m.
CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair’s new roller coaster, "The Rampage," is getting good reviews from its riders.
Kassidy Vath of Youngstown, 21, said The Rampage is her first non-wooden roller coaster.
“Wooden [roller coasters] are too rough,” she said. “This was just really smooth. It was good.”
12:05 p.m.
CANFIELD — The 172nd Canfield Fair is officially underway.
The gates opened at 8 a.m. this morning for the first day of the fair.
The day kicked off with cheerleading demonstrations at the grandstand, and with fair board directors trying out some of the new rides installed by Reithoffer Shows.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture also was on the fairgrounds today.
Director David Daniels was here for the first day, as were the state veterinarian and the department’s chief ride inspector.
Chief Inspector for Amusement Ride Safety Michael Vartorella said all rides on the fairgrounds have been OKed. His staff has been on the grounds doing inspections for the past seven days.
“The one thing you see here is a sense of community,” said Daniels.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 24, 2018 11:04 a.m.
The countdown begins: 35 days until 172nd Canfield Fair
- August 26, 2018 12:01 a.m.
New rides abound at 172nd Canfield Fair
- July 25, 2018 12:05 a.m.
35 days to opening of Canfield Fair, new attractions
- August 29, 2018 midnight
The thrill is on at 172nd running of Canfield Fair
- November 1, 2017 11:05 a.m.
Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.